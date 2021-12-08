Obituary: Gant, Nancy Sue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nancy Sue Gant died on December 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born on June 18, 1940 and lived in Wirt County, WV in the early years of life and then in Parkersburg WV. She was the daughter of the late William A. and Phyllis D. Gant. She was a graduate of Parkersburg High School with the class of 1958. She graduated from West Virginia Wesleyan College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and later graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1969 with a Masters Degree of Social Work. She worked as a social worker for the West Virginia Department of Human Resources and later became the chief juvenile probation officer for Wood County:. She retired in 1995 and held various part time jobs at Sylvan Learning Center, substitute teacher with the Wood County school system, Comell Abraxas’ drug treatment program, and the Wood County Library.

Nancy was a former member of the National Association of Social Workers, and the Academy of Certified Social Workers. She was a lifetime member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and a member of the Emeritus Club of West Virginia Wesleyan College. She loved music and had participated in various area vocal groups.

She is survived by six nieces and nephews. Tamera DeAngelis (Anthony), Sharon Cifuentes (Patrick), Christopher Gant (Nicole), Wendy Morris (James) Thomas Gant (Grace), and thirteen great nieces and nephews, and her adopted family Victoria and Gregory Kramer, son Timothy and his daughter Jillian.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas E., James A. and Samuel J. Gant.

A memorial gathering will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg Saturday, December 11, from 1-3pm.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

