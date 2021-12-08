Obituary: Horvath, Bruce Sigmund

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bruce Sigmund Horvath passed away December 3, 2021, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his father, Julius Louis Horvath and Marie Bakach Horvath. He is survived by his loving wife, Delores Jo Horvath, one daughter – Amanda M. Knopp, four sons – Todd Alan Horvath, Patrick Gavin Horvath, Brian Scott Faith, and Barrie Shawn Faith. He is also survived by five grandchildren – Josilin B. Williams, Tripp M. Williams, Victoria Harper Horvath, Caleb M. Knopp, Mattie Burnham, and two great-grandchildren.

Bruce was proud of his Hungarian heritage, enjoying the food and speaking some of the language. He loved his family and left them with the sayings: “Family helps family”, “What’s right is right”, and “You have to play the game in the uniform you came in.” He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in chemistry and enjoyed a successful career as an Industrial Hygienist and Consultant. He loved the Lord and served in the church as a lay pastor and Sunday School teacher.

Bruce will be cremated and there will be no funeral, per his request. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter would be appreciated.

Bruce was a unique individual, witty, artistic, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He will be truly and deeply missed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.