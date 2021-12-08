Advertisement

Obituary: Horvath, Bruce Sigmund

Bruce Sigmund Horvath Obit
Bruce Sigmund Horvath Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bruce Sigmund Horvath passed away December 3, 2021, surrounded by family. He is preceded  in death by his father, Julius Louis Horvath and Marie Bakach Horvath.  He is survived by his loving wife, Delores Jo Horvath, one daughter – Amanda M. Knopp, four sons – Todd Alan Horvath, Patrick Gavin Horvath, Brian Scott Faith, and Barrie Shawn Faith.  He is also survived by five grandchildren – Josilin B. Williams, Tripp M. Williams, Victoria Harper Horvath, Caleb M. Knopp, Mattie Burnham, and two great-grandchildren. 

Bruce was proud of his Hungarian heritage, enjoying the food and speaking some of the language. He loved his family and left them with the sayings: “Family helps family”, “What’s right is right”, and “You have to play the game in the uniform you came in.”  He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a degree in chemistry and enjoyed a successful career as an Industrial Hygienist and Consultant.  He loved the Lord and served in the church as a lay pastor and Sunday School teacher. 

Bruce will be cremated and there will be no funeral, per his request.  There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the ASPCA or your local animal shelter would be appreciated.

Bruce was a unique individual, witty, artistic, and had a wonderful sense of humor.  He will be truly and deeply missed.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Wood County Board of Education
Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Christmas train
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad rolls annual Christmas Train through town
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

Latest News

Charles Ellis Forinash Obit
Obituary: Forinash, Charles Ellis
Walter E. McHugh Obit
Obituary: McHugh, Walter E.
David Lee Emery Obit
Obituary: Emery, David Lee
Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise