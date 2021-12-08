Obituary: McHugh, Walter E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Walter E. McHugh, 99, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on April 4, 1922 in Brownsville, Monroe County, Ohio, to William A. and Mary E. Byers McHugh.

He graduated from Marietta High School, class of 1941. Walt served in the Army 8th Air Force from November of 1942 until 1945, with over two years in England during WWII. He worked for the local B.F. Goodrich plant from 1946 to 1984, retiring as Sgt. of Security. Walt was a charter and life member of VFW Post #5108 and lifetime member of the American Legion, Post #64.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Katie” McHugh in 2005; his brother Garland “Ted” McHugh; and sister, Dorothea “Dot” Slater.

He was survived by his stepson, Clarence Starkey (Cheryl); stepdaughter, Patty Jo Fox (Bernard); four grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; niece, Sandra Stellmack, nephew, William Slater (Pam) and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services. Full military honors will be observed at the services at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in his memory to Oak Grove VFD. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Walt’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.