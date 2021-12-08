Advertisement

Obituary: McHugh, Walter E.

Walter E. McHugh Obit
Walter E. McHugh Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Walter E. McHugh, 99, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Harmar Place in Marietta. He was born on April 4, 1922 in Brownsville, Monroe County, Ohio, to William A. and Mary E. Byers McHugh.

He graduated from Marietta High School, class of 1941. Walt served in the Army 8th Air Force from November of 1942 until 1945, with over two years in England during WWII. He worked for the local B.F. Goodrich plant from 1946 to 1984, retiring as Sgt. of Security. Walt was a charter and life member of VFW Post #5108 and lifetime member of the American Legion, Post #64.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Katie” McHugh in 2005; his brother Garland “Ted” McHugh; and sister, Dorothea “Dot” Slater.

He was survived by his stepson, Clarence Starkey (Cheryl); stepdaughter, Patty Jo Fox (Bernard); four grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; niece, Sandra Stellmack, nephew, William Slater (Pam) and their families.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services. Full military honors will be observed at the services at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in his memory to Oak Grove VFD. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Walt’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Wood County Board of Education
Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Christmas train
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad rolls annual Christmas Train through town
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

Latest News

Charles Ellis Forinash Obit
Obituary: Forinash, Charles Ellis
Bruce Sigmund Horvath Obit
Obituary: Horvath, Bruce Sigmund
David Lee Emery Obit
Obituary: Emery, David Lee
Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise