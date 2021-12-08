Advertisement

Obituary: Wilson, David M.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
David M. Wilson Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - David M. Wilson, 66, of Marietta passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 30, 1955 in Marietta to Loren and Julia (Duvall) Wilson and was the youngest of 4 children.  Dave had been employed at Captain D’s for many years.

Dave was preceded in death by a brother Gary Wilson and sisters Judith O’Curran and Carolyn Thomas.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

According to his wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Wood County Board of Education
Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

Latest News

Nancy Sue Gant Obit
Obituary: Gant, Nancy Sue
Charles Ellis Forinash Obit
Obituary: Forinash, Charles Ellis
Bruce Sigmund Horvath Obit
Obituary: Horvath, Bruce Sigmund
Walter E. McHugh Obit
Obituary: McHugh, Walter E.