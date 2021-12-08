Obituary: Wilson, David M.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - David M. Wilson, 66, of Marietta passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 30, 1955 in Marietta to Loren and Julia (Duvall) Wilson and was the youngest of 4 children. Dave had been employed at Captain D’s for many years.

Dave was preceded in death by a brother Gary Wilson and sisters Judith O’Curran and Carolyn Thomas.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

According to his wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

