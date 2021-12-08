Advertisement

PHS Tree Lighting welcomes in the holiday season

PHS tree lighting
PHS tree lighting(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School holds its tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday evening. The program started off with a holiday medley by the Big Red Band.

The PHS Freshmen and A Cappella choirs sang classics like “O come, O Come Emmanuel” and “Carol of the Bells.”

The crowd joined the choir and sang “Silent Night” during the candle lighting.

PHS’s tree lighting ceremony is an annual event that lets everyone know the holidays have arrived.

