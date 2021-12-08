Washington County Chief Deputy shares tips for avoiding theft this holiday season

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year, but they are also a time when there can be an increase in robberies.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden with the Washington County Sheriff’s department says theft at stores across the county typically goes up this time of year. He has some tips for business owners.

“I know when you turn on the TV when you go home across the news networks…smash and grabs and things of that nature. I think what’s important is what you are seeing on some of those videos is for the stores and any witnesses to number one, get a good description of the individual and get a good description of the vehicle and a plate number of the vehicle. That’s how we track individuals,” Warden said.

Warden said car and home burglaries are also common this time of year. He suggests that people place any gifts or personal items under a cover in cars and that any packages that are delivered to front doors be taken inside as soon as possible. People should call the police as soon as they suspect any theft.

