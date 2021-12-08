Williamstown bringing back the Night of Giving event

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Those in Williamstown are providing a way to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community.

The city is providing their “Night of Giving” for its second year.

City first responders and volunteers will be coming out to provide Christmas cheer, and food for residents.

The food will be provided by the Williamstown Food Pantry.

Williamstown mayor, Paul Jordan, says that this event is an important new opportunity to help people out, and provide cheer for everyone.

“Anything that we can do to bring a smile, get people out -- just greeting, talking at this time. And with the way things sometimes get, especially around the holiday seasons, we want to do at the city level. Anything that we can do to generate laughter and good will and those types of things and support for our folks, that’s what we want to do,” says Jordan.

This event is being done in honor of former council member Jim Parker, who passed away in 2020.

People can drop off donations for this event at the Williamstown Food Pantry.

The event will take place at night this Thursday.

Mayor Jordan asks that all residents turn their Christmas lights for the Night of Giving.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.