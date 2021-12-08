Advertisement

Williamstown bringing back the Night of Giving event

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Those in Williamstown are providing a way to spread holiday cheer and give back to the community.

The city is providing their “Night of Giving” for its second year.

City first responders and volunteers will be coming out to provide Christmas cheer, and food for residents.

The food will be provided by the Williamstown Food Pantry.

Williamstown mayor, Paul Jordan, says that this event is an important new opportunity to help people out, and provide cheer for everyone.

“Anything that we can do to bring a smile, get people out -- just greeting, talking at this time. And with the way things sometimes get, especially around the holiday seasons, we want to do at the city level. Anything that we can do to generate laughter and good will and those types of things and support for our folks, that’s what we want to do,” says Jordan.

This event is being done in honor of former council member Jim Parker, who passed away in 2020.

People can drop off donations for this event at the Williamstown Food Pantry.

The event will take place at night this Thursday.

Mayor Jordan asks that all residents turn their Christmas lights for the Night of Giving.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Wood County Board of Education
Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

Latest News

Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
WTAP News @ 5 - Night of Giving Event
WTAP News @ 5 - Night of Giving Event
WTAP News @ 5 - Local, WV Health Leaders Increase in COVID Cases
WTAP News @ 5 - Local, WV Health Leaders Increase in COVID Cases
WTAP News @ Noon- Numerous Crashes Reporter Across MOV
WTAP News @ Noon- Numerous Crashes Reporter Across MOV