Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Wednesday after officers found 541 grams of suspected methamphetamine, officials said.

Jessie Wilson, 38, was arrested on Wednesday when officers found approximately 541 grams of suspected methamphetamine at Wilson’s residence while executing a search warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Wilson was also in possession of a large amount of money, several sets of scales, ballistic body armor, and several firearms.

The criminal complaint says Wilson is known as the primary resident through an ongoing investigation by the Greater Harrison County Drug and Task Force.

