Advertisement

Clarksburg man arrested on drug charges

(KOSA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested on Wednesday after officers found 541 grams of suspected methamphetamine, officials said.

Jessie Wilson, 38, was arrested on Wednesday when officers found approximately 541 grams of suspected methamphetamine at Wilson’s residence while executing a search warrant, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Wilson was also in possession of a large amount of money, several sets of scales, ballistic body armor, and several firearms.

The criminal complaint says Wilson is known as the primary resident through an ongoing investigation by the Greater Harrison County Drug and Task Force.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/9/21
Diane McDonald
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/9/21
WTAP News @ Noon - Food Bank Donations
WTAP News @ Noon - Food Bank Donations
Expect traffic delays once construction starts on the Sanitary Sewer Trap
Construction on sanitary sewer trap to start on December 13