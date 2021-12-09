Commissioners discuss what’s next after OVU closes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission wants to see what the future of Ohio Valley University might be.

But so far, it, like the rest of us, isn’t getting a lot in the way of answers.

“We don’t know how much they owe on the land and the school, we don’t know about their authority to dig out of that,” Commission President Blair Couch said Thursday. “The property probably isn’t worth as much as the loans are. When you’re in an upside down position, the note-holders are in control.”

While not necessarily related to the school’s financial condition. the university has reportedly had at least two cases involving sexual assaults in recent years.

One, in November, 2019, is the subject of a legal complaint seeking damages. According to the complaintants, it involves a sexual assault at an off-campus home occupied by members of the school’s soccer team.

It says the sexual assault “and related incidents” were reported to school administrators. The complaintants said no action was immediately taken, including against the students suspected of committed the sexual assault or a student who threatened the complaintants.

The complaint further alleges OVU revoked the plaintiffs’ athletic scholarships.

The complaint seeks damages and reinstatement of the scholarships.

In 2017, WTAP reported on a separate incident, but also at an off-campus home. At the time, we were told the university did not do enough when students reported the incident.

A student we interviewed Wednesday, after news broke of the school’s closing, wanted to focus on the positive.

“Whether it was the students who were here,” said senior Brandon Brammer, “or the work camp program that helped paint houses in the Mid-Ohio Valley, or the students who stayed and opened businesses and work in our schools, Ohio Valley did a lot of good.”

