Construction on sanitary sewer trap to start on December 13

Expect traffic delays once construction starts on the Sanitary Sewer Trap
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department is set to start construction on a sanitary sewer trap next Monday.

The work will start on December 13, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of East Spring Street and Holly Street in Marietta.

Traffic is expected to change at this intersection during construction hours and signs will be posted to direct drivers.

The work is expected to be complete by Wednesday, December 15.

The construction is weather dependent, so work dates could change.

If you have any questions, please contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 740-373-3858.

