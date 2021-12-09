COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 1182 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 9, 2021, there are currently 8,857 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,055 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Logan County, a 68-year old female from Raleigh County, a 44-year old male from Upshur County, a 62-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Marshall County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 75-year old female from Taylor County, an 81-year old male from Ohio County, a 66-year old female from Jackson County, a 70-year old female from Wayne County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, a 50-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Preston County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 25 are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. As of Thursday, three are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

9,728 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported so far during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, 593 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 205 have been admitted into the ICU and 124 are on ventilators.

290,443 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 63 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 53 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Online registration is open for the third round of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (62), Berkeley (908), Boone (95), Braxton (54), Brooke (119), Cabell (404), Calhoun (38), Clay (37), Doddridge (15), Fayette (236), Gilmer (16), Grant (100), Greenbrier (114), Hampshire (97), Hancock (126), Hardy (70), Harrison (336), Jackson (78), Jefferson (437), Kanawha (639), Lewis (159), Lincoln (78), Logan (142), Marion (273), Marshall (118), Mason (105), McDowell (125), Mercer (460), Mineral (152), Mingo (168), Monongalia (296), Monroe (50), Morgan (107), Nicholas (212), Ohio (265), Pendleton (36), Pleasants (40), Pocahontas (10), Preston (124), Putnam (249), Raleigh (399), Randolph (98), Ritchie (41), Roane (76), Summers (39), Taylor (113), Tucker (13), Tyler (29), Upshur (83), Wayne (162), Webster (53), Wetzel (98), Wirt (28), Wood (371), Wyoming (104). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

