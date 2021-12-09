Fire reported at hotel in Mineral Wells

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire has been reported at a hotel in Mineral Wells.

Dispatchers with the Wood County 911 Center say firefighters were called to the Quality Express Inn & Suites on Hospitality Drive around 5:08 p.m.

Dispatchers say they were told around 5:42 p.m. that the fire was out.

The Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department, Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, and Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene alongside EMS and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

