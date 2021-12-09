Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley donates $45,000 to local food banks

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley is donating $45,000 to two different food banks to help eliminate hunger in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley is a partnership between Peoples Bank, Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta College, and the law firm of Bricker & Eckler that works to raise awareness and help eliminate hunger across the area.

On Thursday morning, the organization presented the Mountaineer Food Bank with a $20,000 check to help fight food insecurity in Wood and Tyler Counties.

The organization will use the money to purchase food for seven different food pantries across the two counties. The donation will also go towards transportation fees and equipment.

Mountaineer Food Bank’s Gifts Strategic Officer Laura Tolley says the organization is blessed for the support and the donation.

“It is incredible. We are so blessed to have them as a partner in the fight against hunger,” Tolley exlplained. “This was kind of like an unexpected Christmas surprise, really. Kevin called me up and was like hey we are going to give you $20,000. It was really, really exciting because during the holiday, people really need a little extra food.”

Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley will also be presenting a $25,000 donation to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank.

