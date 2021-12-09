Advertisement

A local celebrates her 102nd birthday

By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - One local hit a major milestone on Wednesday…turning 102.

Residents at Harmar Place gathered to celebrate Fanetta Schnier, who showed up ready for the occasion decked out in a pink blanket and a light-up pink tiara.

People describe Schnier as witty and positive. You can always find her with a smile on her face. She likes gospel music and face-timing with family. Through her life, she’s played a lot of bridge, attended church, stayed active in the community, and even has a son who’s a doctor.

Schnier was more than thrilled about the celebration.

“I think it’s going to be a real hunky dory…” she said at the party.

In case you were wondering, Schnier says the secret to staying young is eating a banana.

