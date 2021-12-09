Local chaplain celebrates becoming a U.S. citizen

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Staff and residents at Harmar Place got together for a special celebration on Wednesday. Their chaplain, Patricia Vargas is officially a U.S. citizen.

Red, white, and blue was the theme of the surprise party. Even the gifts matched - from an American flag blanket to an American flag mug, all in celebration of Patricia Vargas, who took an oath to become an american citizen on Tuesday.

It was the end of a long journey…

Vargas remembered, “I came here the first time in 2001 for a year in Nebraska. I did my internship there to become a pastor.”

And the beginning of a new life…

“Now, as any other American, I can vote and, you know, have the benefits of an American citizen,” she said.

When Vargas first flew to the US, her plan was to stay for one year to complete her internship but that plan soon changed.

“..., I started to study and I like, you know, the culture and I like the people and I like this country so I should stay.”

Not too long after she left, Vargas came back to the U.S. to study for chaplaincy and she’s been here ever since.

The journey from a Visa to a green card to US citizenship was a long and challenging one…full of gathering documents and studying.

But the hardest part?

“..., the uncertainty,” Vargas said. “You don’t know if you’ll be eligible and the other part is every time the government changes the law, the immigration law changes so you never know what’s going to happen.”

Now, Vargas feels an even deeper sense of belonging in America.

She said, “It means that I’m part of this country now. You know, I will respect the laws and everything that it implies to be an American and I love this country. Since I’m here - since I came here, this is my home.”

