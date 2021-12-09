Local economy, businesses expected to not be affected greatly by Ohio minimum wage increase

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -With the new year there will come an increased minimum wage in the state of Ohio.

Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1, 2022, to $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees. The current 2021 Ohio Minimum Wage is $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.

According to a local job staffing agency, this increase will have little to no effect on the already changed local job market.

“I think we are going to see little to no impact from the increase in the minimum wage in the mid-Ohio Valley,” said Bill Wilkinson, owner of Mid Ohio Valley Employment.

“The reason being, I think we are seeing the majority of businesses currently are already above or in some instances significantly above the minimum wage already.”

Wilkinson said he credits most of the wage hikes to businesses trying to remain competitive and fill positions they lost in 2020 when the pandemic hit. However, Wilkinson said some businesses they work with are experiencing some hardships from these wage increases.

“You go to a local restaurant, you go to a local store you’re going to pay more for those items that you have been in the past because small businesses are having to shift those additional dollars they’re spending on wages, they are having to shift that money somewhere to bring increased revenue,” Wilkinson said.

As for the reasoning behind why certain industries are struggling to hire, Wilkinson said a lot has to do with people rethinking how and where they want to work and what benefits they want to be tacked on along with a job.

“I think that the whole world has changed and that this is what we are going to see going forward. I think there is a lot more opportunity again for the employer side to find quality people and on the employee side…work from home again is really big. I think we are seeing a change in hours, I think we are seeing increased benefits. I don’t see us going back to the old days,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the restaurant industry has been hit the hardest with staffing issues and increased wages and that if anyone is looking for a job whether it be blue or white collar, that there are plenty of openings.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.