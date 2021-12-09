Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A couple is picking up the pieces and thanking their friends and neighbors following a break-in at their Parkersburg pizza shop.

Jodi and Rusty Damron own Pete’s Pizza on 7th Street. They say one of their workers discovered the aftermath of the break-in Wednesday morning.

The Damron’s say they caught a lot of the break-in on camera, and say the suspect used a broken cinderblock to break a light and a window before he removed an air conditioning unit to crawl inside their shop.

The owners say the burglar stole a couple hundred dollars.

Despite the damage and the stolen money, Jodi Damron says she’s looking at the bright side.

“I think it could have been worse,” Damron said. “I’m grateful nobody was hurt, I’m grateful that no staff were here and put in a bad situation.”

On top of that Jodi says she’s thankful to her friends and neighbors who have been helping the couple out.

“By the time we got here, our parking lot was full this morning of people that were here. C&C, all their employees were over here trying to help us get things patched up,” Damron said.

“Just to know that when something bad happens, you’re not alone. That means a lot.”

The Parkersburg Police Department is still investigating the break-in. Police say they have footage they hope to use to find the person responsible.

Captain Scott Elliot says if anyone saw anything or has any information, the department’s investigative division is accepting tips at 304-424-8440.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says there are plans for it to be open on Thursday.

