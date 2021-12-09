Advertisement

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial’s second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages at the billionaire’s residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week. The U.S. attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

