More than a suitcase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local women are teaming-up to do some good this holiday season. For both of them, it’s a mission that hits close to home.

The suitcase.

For most, it’s something of necessity not something to cherish, but these women see it differently.

Jackie Sapio spent years in the foster care system as a child.

Valerie Huck has fostered kids of her own.

When they see a suitcase, they see a need.

“A lot of times, the kids in foster care come from really vulnerable backgrounds and have moved a lot, and anything that they have left with them is super special...” Huck says. “To put that super special thing in a plastic bag or trash bag just doesn’t give them the dignity that they really deserve.”

The pair are collecting new suitcases to be donated to several local organizations including The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia.

Director of Programming for the Children’s Home... Denise Hughes confirms that the need is great.

Sapio still has her little yellow suitcase she was given as a child in foster care. She recently caught up with her brother, only to learn he also still has his suitcase. “You know,” Sapio says, “that’s been over fifty years ago that we’ve hung on to these, because that’s how special they are.”

Suitcases can be dropped off at Mid-Ohio Valley Anchor Realty and at Stoked Coffee.

As of Thursday morning, about 200 suitcases had been donated.

The women say the project will be ongoing.

