Obituary: Bloom Sr., Kenneth Charles

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MUNDAY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kenneth Charles Bloom, Sr.,75 of Munday, WV, passed away at his home on December 7, 2021.

He was born December 12, 1945, in Akron, OH, to the late Charles and Dorthy (Osborne) Bloom. He was the youngest of 3 children.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Jean (Smith) Bloom of Munday, WV, one sister Nancy L. Gillette and 1 brother Donald C. Bloom.

He is survived by 4 children, Kenny Bloom of Munday, WV, Tamee (Jack) Bloom of Vincent, OH, Tommy (Lisa) Bloom of Parkersburg, WV, and Leigha Cottrell of Parkersburg, WV. He had 12 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

According to his wishes, he will be laid to rest at Smith Cemetery in Munday, WV next to his wife.

He will forever be remembered for the dedicated man of God he was.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

