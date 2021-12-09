Obituary: Cowdery, Peggy Anne

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Peggy Anne Cowdery, 85, of Belpre, Ohio, went peacefully to be with her Lord on December 8, 2021. She was born on October 12, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Paul and Zenobia Rogers of Cedar Grove, WV. She was a member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. More recently, she was worshipping with the Waverly congregation.

Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother with a sweet and gentle spirit. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word for all those she spoke with. For 66 years, she stood faithfully by the side of her dear husband Keith, and together they shared a deep and caring relationship of pure adoration for each other.

Survivors include her adoring husband, Keith Cowdery, of 66 years, Her son, Roger (Cinda) Cowdery of Waverly, WV, and one foster daughter, Crystal (Jeff) Rich, of Medina, OH, seven grandchildren, Brittany (Joseph) Wilbur of Parkersburg, WV, Tiffany (Austin) Taylor of Del Norte, CO, Zachary (Madison) Cowdery of Coppell, TX, David Rich (Jennifer) Rich, of Marion, OH, Daniel (Tabitha) Rich, of Parkersburg, WV, Deauna Rich, of Medina, OH, and Don Rich, of Medina, OH, one great-grandchild, Addie Taylor also of Del Norte, CO, and her two sisters, Linda Rogers of Fort Worth, Texas and Teresa Nichols of Marietta, Ohio, as well as several cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH. Additional visitation will begin at noon, on Monday, December 13th, at the Camden Avenue Church of Christ in Parkersburg, WV., with funeral services starting at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Ron Laughery. Services will conclude with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Parkersburg.

For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to the Parkersburg Alzheimer’s Associated and the Camden Avenue Church of Christ. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Amedisys of Parkersburg.

