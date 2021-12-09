Obituary: Dodd, Ricky Harold

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ricky Harold Dodd, 52 of Circleville, Ohio died at the Logan Elm Healthcare in Circleville, Ohio. He was born on June 23, 1969. He had worked for Dupont. He enjoyed football, and loved watching the Cowboys and Ohio State.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Dodd, 2 sons, Zackery and Ryan Dodd, a stepdaughter, Christina Thacker, 5 grandchildren, sister Sherri (William) Fisher, brother, Ross (Jessica) Dodd, sister, Brianna.

Graveside services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Coolville Cemetery, Coolville, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

