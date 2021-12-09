Advertisement

Obituary: Dodd, Ricky Harold

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ricky Harold Dodd Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ricky Harold Dodd, 52 of Circleville, Ohio died at the Logan Elm Healthcare in Circleville, Ohio.  He was born on June 23, 1969.  He had worked for Dupont.  He enjoyed football, and loved watching the Cowboys and Ohio State.

Survivors include his mother, Theresa Dodd, 2 sons, Zackery and Ryan Dodd, a stepdaughter, Christina Thacker, 5 grandchildren, sister Sherri (William) Fisher, brother, Ross (Jessica) Dodd, sister, Brianna.

Graveside services will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Coolville Cemetery, Coolville, Ohio.  Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in

Latest News

Helen Marie Riffle Obit
Obituary: Riffle, Helen Marie
Autumn Marie Perine Obit
Obituary: Perine. Autumn Marie
Peggy Anne Cowdery Obit
Obituary: Cowdery, Peggy Anne
John E. West Obit
Obituary: West, John E.