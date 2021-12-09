Obituary: Perdue, Ronald Claude

PREMIER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ronald Claude Perdue passed away December 7, 2021 after a courageous battle of illnesses.

He was born November 2, 1943 in Premier, WV, a son of the late Ira and Irene Perdue Jr.

Ron graduated from Welch High School where he played football. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War as a military Policeman in Germany. He was also an expert marksman. He was a Methodist by faith. He was an avid sports lover. He was always loyal to his WVU Mountaineers and he considered the Dallas Cowboys family. Ron was loved by everyone who knew him. He had a life well lived and will be greatly missed.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Betty “Susie” Perdue, who was his sweetheart and constant companion; his devoted and loving son, Ron Perdue Jr. (Stacy); his cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Kayla) Perdue, Madisson (Jon) Perdue, Destiny Thomas; two great grandchildren and lights of his life, Giuliana Perdue, Olivia Perdue; one sister that he cherished, Karen “Kay” (Raymond) Powell; a sister-in-law, Sarah Fly; two nieces, Valerie (Mark) McCants, Tammy (Eddie) Hill; special cousins, Steve Arthur, Greg (Jorge) Arthur, Susan (Matt) White, Tommy (Gayle) Ferrell; and several other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ira and Mary Jane Perdue, Claude and Annie Arthur; his in-laws, George and Josie Lockhart; two brothers-in-law, Roy and Billy Fly; special aunt and uncle, Claude and Virginia Arthur.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Stonerise Healthcare facility, especially his nurse Carol and Suzie Archer.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Donel C. Kinnard Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV with Pastor Mike officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home to go towards Ronald’s final expenses. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Perdue family.

