Obituary: Perine. Autumn Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Autumn Marie Perine, 43 of Parkersburg passed away December 4, 2021.She was born in Clarksburg, WV. on August 26, 1978 the daughter of Lon Edward and Sharon Denise Vance Leuliette of Parkersburg.

She had worked as a Custodian for the Wood County Board of Education at Jefferson Elementary School.

She loved her family and was a wonderful cook and loved caring for them, she was an inspiration to them. She was a wonderful sister and a loyal friend. She loved watching squirrels and raising flowers especially Morning Glory’s. She was a member of the McFarlan Community Church.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her husband, Eddie Joe Perine of Parkersburg; Her children, Micah Perine of Weston, WV. Edward Perine, James Perine and Elijah Perine all of Parkersburg; Her grandchildren, Noah, Neana and Athena; Her sister, Sarah Leuliette and her niece, Haylo and nephew, Isaiah and her beloved furr babies, Filos, Ariel, Kalua, Tony and Mader.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Nathan Copen officiating. Burial will be in the Freeport Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.