Obituary: Riffle, Helen Marie

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Marie Riffle, 85, of Parkersburg died December 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born on April 23, 1936 in Lincoln, Nebraska and was the daughter of the late Harper A. and Florence Caldwell Lowther. Helen was a caregiver in health care and was a Methodist by faith.

Helen is survived by nine children, Eva L. Riffle of Parkersburg, Charlene (Robert) Hilliard of Ellenboro, WV, Ellen Nichols of Evans, WV, Margaret A. Riffle of Parkersburg, Judith (Jason Ballengee) Riffle of Parkersburg, Charles Riffle, Jr. of Parkersburg, Eric S. (Candy) Riffle of Vienna, Tamara Riffle of Parkersburg and Samantha Riffle of Parkersburg; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; one brother James Lowther of Davisville, one sister, Clara Setser of Akron, OH; special neighbors Mike and Cathy McIntire as well as other neighborhood friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Wesley Riffle; two sisters, Catherine Parker, Ethel Ward; one brother Earl Lowther; and great granddaughter Amora Rose Landers.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Steven Joy officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Monday 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.