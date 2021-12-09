Advertisement

Obituary: West, John E.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - John Edward West, 59, of Parkersburg passed away December 4, 2021 in Parkersburg as a result of an automobile accident. John was born October 31, 1962 in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late Frederick and Mary Albeser West.

He was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. John had successfully owned several businesses including restaurants, real estate rentals and produce vendor. John was known for his delicious cooking, karaoke performances and infectious smile. Above all else though, John always went above and beyond to help others, and his family was his heart.

John is survived by his son, Jonathan Michael West of Philadelphia; two daughters, Bridget Marie West of Orlando, Fla. and Ashley Rose West of Weston, W.Va.; five sisters, Theresa West-Ganard of Philadelphia, Frances West of Henderson, Nev., Linda Cline of Lake Norman, NC., Sharon Iaconi of Bolder City, Nev. and Mary Welch of Maryland; two brothers, Fred West of New Jersey and Thomas West of Philadelphia; three grandchildren, Camryn Alexis West, Jonathan Michael West and Annalise Rose Grimes and the mother of his children, Bridget West. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph F. West and Kevin A. West.

There will be no visitation or services locally. The Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

