Obituary: Yancey, Nella Jean

ROSEDALE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nella Jean Yancey, 87, of Rosedale, WV, passed away on December 8, 2021, after a long battle with diabetes and heart disease.

She was born on December 3, 1934, at Orma, WV. She was the daughter of loving parents, the late Acie and Dola Parsons Nicholas.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by husband John Yancey, five siblings Bernard, Cecil, Ivan,Velma, and Geraldine, and one great-great-granddaughter, Riana.

Surviving siblings are Carlene Frederick of Nobe, WV, Russell (Marie) Nicholas, Carder (Norma) Nicholas, Calvin (Carol) Nicholas, all of Orma, WV, Evelene Drake, of NC, Connie (Johnny)Yancey of Williamstown WV, Linda (David) McQuain of Sutton, WV, six children, Jimmy Nicholas, Janet Rucker both of Spencer WV, Timothy (Dawn) Nicholas, Lisa Shaver both of Rosedale, WV, Charles (June) Sampson of Stumptown, WV and Robin Elliott (Jessie) of Gandeeville, WV, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also left behind to cherish her memory are many family and friends.

Nella was not only a wife, mother, grandmother, but a best friend to many, and a great domino player. She will forever be missed by many.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Butch Conrad officiating. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Nicholas Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

