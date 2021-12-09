Ohio All-State Football Teams Announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
This week, the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association voted on the all-state football teams for all seven divisions in the Buckeye State. Here is where some of our local athletes ended up.
DIVISION III
Honorable Mention:
Zach Bartlett, Marietta
Aaron Hiener, Marietta
Weston Davis, Marietta
DIVISION IV
Honorable Mention:
Jason Williams, Warren
Dennis Pettey, Warren
J.T. Rice, Warren
DIVISION VI
First-Team Offense:
Maeson Long, RB, Fort Frye
Casey Brooker, OL, Fort Frye
Second-Team Offense:
Ian Ellis, QB, Fort Frye
Third-Team Defense:
Hunter Kesselring, DL, Fort Frye
Honorable Mention:
Jordan Martin, Belpre
Caleb Riggs, Fort Frye
Kaleb Bailey, Fort Frye
Zaiden Huck, Fort Frye
Eli Johnson, Fort Frye
DIVISION VII
Second-Team Offense:
Holden Dailey, RB, Waterford
Tanner Bills, RB, Frontier
Second-Team Defense:
Lane Cline, DB, Waterford
Third-Team Offense:
Owen Huck, OL, Waterford
Honorable Mention:
Grant McCutcheon, Waterford
Jacob Huffman, Waterford
J.D. Schmidt, Frontier
Lucas Cox, Frontier
Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.