Ohio All-State Football Teams Announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This week, the Ohio Prep Sportswriter’s Association voted on the all-state football teams for all seven divisions in the Buckeye State. Here is where some of our local athletes ended up.

DIVISION III

Honorable Mention:

Zach Bartlett, Marietta

Aaron Hiener, Marietta

Weston Davis, Marietta

DIVISION IV

Honorable Mention:

Jason Williams, Warren

Dennis Pettey, Warren

J.T. Rice, Warren

DIVISION VI

First-Team Offense:

Maeson Long, RB, Fort Frye

Casey Brooker, OL, Fort Frye

Second-Team Offense:

Ian Ellis, QB, Fort Frye

Third-Team Defense:

Hunter Kesselring, DL, Fort Frye

Honorable Mention:

Jordan Martin, Belpre

Caleb Riggs, Fort Frye

Kaleb Bailey, Fort Frye

Zaiden Huck, Fort Frye

Eli Johnson, Fort Frye

DIVISION VII

Second-Team Offense:

Holden Dailey, RB, Waterford

Tanner Bills, RB, Frontier

Second-Team Defense:

Lane Cline, DB, Waterford

Third-Team Offense:

Owen Huck, OL, Waterford

Honorable Mention:

Grant McCutcheon, Waterford

Jacob Huffman, Waterford

J.D. Schmidt, Frontier

Lucas Cox, Frontier

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.