Advertisement

O’Neill Center will give meal boxes to Washington Co. seniors for Christmas

O’Neill Center will give meal boxes to Washington Co. seniors for Christmas
O’Neill Center will give meal boxes to Washington Co. seniors for Christmas(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Senior Center finds a way to provide the elderly it serves some Christmas cheer.

The center will be giving meal boxes to the seniors in the Washington County area.

The group is planning to deliver roughly 150 meals to individuals requesting meals.

It is an idea that began during the pandemic, as they co-operated with the Busy Bee restaurant for the food.

The center says that this opportunity is important for all the seniors it serves. Especially those suffering with food insecurity.

“A lot of them who are homebound or who can’t find transportation to congregate meal sites. Things like that. So, our restaurant meal programs in the warmer months during COVID were very, very successful. So, this is just an extension of that. We realize it’s a problem that’s not going to go away anytime soon. But whatever we can do to kind of help with that issue in the community, we’re going to try as best we can,” says the center’s development coordinator, Erin O’Neill.

The O’Neill Center would like to thank Over the Moon Pizza and Pub, Pasky’s Sports and More, Warren’s IGA, and People’s Bank for their help with this program.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in

Latest News

Nearly 200 suitcases donated so far
More than a suitcase
OVU is shutting down
Commissioners discuss what’s next after OVU closes
St. Marys parade this Saturday at 6 p.m.
St. Marys parade this Saturday at 6 p.m.
Ohio health leaders: vaccines, boosters likely effective against omicron variant