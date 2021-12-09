O’Neill Center will give meal boxes to Washington Co. seniors for Christmas

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Senior Center finds a way to provide the elderly it serves some Christmas cheer.

The center will be giving meal boxes to the seniors in the Washington County area.

The group is planning to deliver roughly 150 meals to individuals requesting meals.

It is an idea that began during the pandemic, as they co-operated with the Busy Bee restaurant for the food.

The center says that this opportunity is important for all the seniors it serves. Especially those suffering with food insecurity.

“A lot of them who are homebound or who can’t find transportation to congregate meal sites. Things like that. So, our restaurant meal programs in the warmer months during COVID were very, very successful. So, this is just an extension of that. We realize it’s a problem that’s not going to go away anytime soon. But whatever we can do to kind of help with that issue in the community, we’re going to try as best we can,” says the center’s development coordinator, Erin O’Neill.

The O’Neill Center would like to thank Over the Moon Pizza and Pub, Pasky’s Sports and More, Warren’s IGA, and People’s Bank for their help with this program.

