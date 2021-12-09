Advertisement

Oreo teams up with Barefoot for a new cookie-inspired wine

The companies say it includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and crème, with notes of oak.
(CNN) - Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up for quite the concoction: a cookie wine.

The small-batch wine is called “Barefoot X Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.”

It’s available online now, while supplies last.

It costs 24.99 for two 750 ml bottles and one package of Oreo thin cookies.

