St. Marys parade this Saturday at 6 p.m.

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - St. Marys is getting ready for its parade this Saturday.

The St. Marys Christmas parade will be back for this Saturday at 6 p.m. after two years of not having it.

However, this year, organizers are getting ready for not only having it, but also seeing more people participating.

Organizers say that there will be over 30 floats and the parade route will also be extended.

Organizers say that they expect a big crowd.

“We’re looking forward to the parade being enhanced and larger. I think mostly because it’s been a couple years since we’ve been able to have it,” says Pleasants Co. Chamber of Commerce executive director, Joe Safety.

The parade will begin at the Marina area and will run through Main street.

