West Virginia All-State Football Teams Announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
This week, the West Virginia Sportswriter’s Association released the all-state football teams in the Mountain State. In the Mid-Ohio Valley there was a lot of representation across Class AAA and Class A.
CLASS AAA
First Team Offense:
Cyrus Traugh, WR, Parkersburg South
Second Team Defense:
Bryson Singer, U, Parkersburg (Captain)
Honorable Mention:
Brandon Whipkey, Parkersburg South
Gage Wright, Parkersburg South
Demetrius Gearheart, Parkersburg South
Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South
Kyle Hall, Parkersburg
Curtis Hayes, Parkersburg
Casey Stanley, Parkersburg
CLASS A
First Team Offense:
Colton Melrose, OL, Williamstown
Conner Shaffer, OL, Ritchie County
Adam Burnside, OL, Doddridge County
Ethan Haught, QB, Ritchie County
Gus Morrison, U, Ritchie County (Captain)
Maxwell Molessa, U, Williamstown
First Team Defense:
Rickie Allen, LB, Williamstown
Dylan Knight, LB, Doddridge County
Jared Jones, LB, Doddridge County
Wesley Hill, U, Ravenswood
Second Team Offense:
Ian Spadafore, OL, Doddridge County
Riley Boley, OL, St. Marys
Gavin Bell, OL, Ritchie County
Seth Richards, U, Doddridge County (Captain)
Second Team Defense:
Austin Bartlett, DL, Ritchie County
Colton Hesson, DB, Williamstown
Honorable Mention:
Aiden Corbett, Williamstown
Isaac Joy, Williamstown
Marlon Moore, Ritchie County
Wyatt Norman, St. Marys
Josh Roush, St. Marys
Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County
Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County
Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County
Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County
Ethan Lane, Ravenswood
