West Virginia All-State Football Teams Announced

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This week, the West Virginia Sportswriter’s Association released the all-state football teams in the Mountain State. In the Mid-Ohio Valley there was a lot of representation across Class AAA and Class A.

CLASS AAA

First Team Offense:

Cyrus Traugh, WR, Parkersburg South

Second Team Defense:

Bryson Singer, U, Parkersburg (Captain)

Honorable Mention:

Brandon Whipkey, Parkersburg South

Gage Wright, Parkersburg South

Demetrius Gearheart, Parkersburg South

Robert Shockey, Parkersburg South

Kyle Hall, Parkersburg

Curtis Hayes, Parkersburg

Casey Stanley, Parkersburg

CLASS A

First Team Offense:

Colton Melrose, OL, Williamstown

Conner Shaffer, OL, Ritchie County

Adam Burnside, OL, Doddridge County

Ethan Haught, QB, Ritchie County

Gus Morrison, U, Ritchie County (Captain)

Maxwell Molessa, U, Williamstown

First Team Defense:

Rickie Allen, LB, Williamstown

Dylan Knight, LB, Doddridge County

Jared Jones, LB, Doddridge County

Wesley Hill, U, Ravenswood

Second Team Offense:

Ian Spadafore, OL, Doddridge County

Riley Boley, OL, St. Marys

Gavin Bell, OL, Ritchie County

Seth Richards, U, Doddridge County (Captain)

Second Team Defense:

Austin Bartlett, DL, Ritchie County

Colton Hesson, DB, Williamstown

Honorable Mention:

Aiden Corbett, Williamstown

Isaac Joy, Williamstown

Marlon Moore, Ritchie County

Wyatt Norman, St. Marys

Josh Roush, St. Marys

Jaycent Ash, Doddridge County

Charles Ibbeson, Doddridge County

Bryce McKinney, Doddridge County

Gabe Stewart, Doddridge County

Ethan Lane, Ravenswood

