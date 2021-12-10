Christian Ward Scholarship Fund receives over $30,000 from veteran owned whiskey company

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -One whiskey company is distilling more than just fine spirits by helping a local family honor their son and support students entering the military.

Freedom Whiskey Co., a veteran-owned distillery, held a Veterans Day Celebration that raised $36,200 for the Army Specialist Christian Ward Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Gary and Karla Ward lost their son Christian, an Army Specialist from Lowell, Ohio who passed away following an accident while stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. After he passed away, the family never received most of his personal belongings.

In honor of their son, the Wards established the Christain Ward Scholarship fund with the Marietta Community Foundation. Each year they give scholarships to students entering the military. The money raised by the Freedom Whisky Co. will help the Wards expand their scholarship to more students.

“I believe we are the only one in the country that is doing this type of fundraiser that’s giving out these scholarships to area students,” Gary said.

“We started in Washington County, then expanded into Wood County in West Virginia. We are also going into Mahone County and Cuyahoga County in Ohio. So, we are trying to make it national. It’s one of our goals So we are excited about that.”

The Wards are also hoping to pass the Christian Ward Act, which would require that if the Department of Defense hires a third-party contractor to transport the personal effects of a deceased service member, the DoD is then responsible for working with the third-party contractor to file claims relating to any missing items.

Additionally, this bill makes the DoD responsible for reimbursing next of kin for items damaged, lost, or destroyed if the third-party contractor is unable to deliver them.

The act has not yet been fully passed by both house and senate.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.