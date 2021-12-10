Deer kills during WVa gun hunting season up over 2020

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season went up 10% compared with a year ago.

Preliminary data from the Division of Natural Resources shows hunters killed nearly 42,700 deer from Nov. 22 through Dec. 5. During the 2020 period there were nearly 38,800 deer killed. The most deer were killed in Greenbrier, Hampshire, Randolph and Jackson counties.

Wildlife resources chief Paul Johansen says deer kills increased 31% in the southeastern corner of the state and 20% in the southwest. The archery and crossbow deer hunting seasons continue through Dec. 31, while muzzleloader deer season runs from Dec. 13 to 19.

