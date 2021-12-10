Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
A fire has been reported at the Quality Express in Mineral Wells.
Fire reported at hotel in Mineral Wells
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/10/21
Zach Miles, Raspy Voice Kids
Raspy Voice Kids In-Studio (Condensed), 12/10/21
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Consumer prices soared 6.8% over past 12 months
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole