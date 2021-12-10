Advertisement

Historic Washington County home to be restored

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio . (WTAP) - Washington, D.C. lawmakers were among those cutting the ribbon Friday, to a new road that will carve a path to a historic home.

The road, to the Joseph Barker, Jr. home, is the result of federal funding approved with the help of Sen. Rob Portman and Congressman Bill Johnson.

Efforts are also under way to restore the Barker home, between Marietta and Newport, that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Barker was the son of one of Marietta’s earliest settlers, and a former common pleas court judge.

”It took over three years to get the Army Corps (of Engineers) to make the decision not to tear it down,” Sen. Portman says. The Corps of Engineers, which owns the structure, had originally made a decision to demolish the home in 2017, stating it was no longer in use and in need of repair. “I thank them for working with us; I thank them for helping us to make this conveyance. And right now, we’re standing on a road that the Ohio Department of Transportation built, and I appreciate them as well. It’s been a group effort.”

Portman is credited with starting the effort to preserve the historic home. The road paving project was conducted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, along with federal funding.

Representatives of ODOT and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were also on hand for Friday’s ceremony.

