Advertisement

IHOP server surprised with $10K in tips in Atlanta

By Brooks Baptiste and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A server in Atlanta who is going through hard times was happy to receive a $40 tip from a satisfied customer on a meal that wasn’t even $30.

According to WGCL, the customer, however, didn’t think that was enough so she sent Jazmine Castillo $500 through Cash App and implored her social media friends to donate.

Rita Williams was dining at a busy IHOP when she saw Castillo was stretched thin, according to the post. She says Castillo remained kind, patient and professional while managing each table.

“If you guys feel it in your heart, let’s bless her and surprise her and put in the Cash App IHOP blessing - and 20 minutes later I’m getting all these notifications on Instagram and Facebook that says done, done, done, done, done,” Williams said.

Within a span of 20 minutes, Castillo noticed her phone kept dinging.

“I hear the notifications,” Castillo said. “I don’t usually get Cash Apps; I didn’t know what was going on.”

Within one week, complete strangers donated about $10,000 to the server.

Castillo calls Williams her angel, saying the early Christmas gift couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I had a couple of bills overdue, I am not going to lie, I just paid those and my rent,” Castillo said. “My mom is sick, she just got out of the hospital Thanksgiving Day. Her medicine and hospital bills. And I can finally help with that. It’s hard.”

Williams said she’s beyond happy for Castillo.

“I don’t think it could’ve happened to a better person,” Williams said.

Castillo said on average it would take about seven or eight tables to make $40 in tips.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
A fire has been reported at the Quality Express in Mineral Wells.
Fire reported at hotel in Mineral Wells
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in
Students reflect on Ohio Valley University...and what led to its closing
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/10/21
Zach Miles, Raspy Voice Kids
Raspy Voice Kids In-Studio (Condensed), 12/10/21
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Dole celebrated at National Cathedral, World War II memorial
Bodies in bodybags are placed on the side of the road after an accident in Tuxtla Gutierrez,...
54 dead after truck smuggling migrants crashes in Mexico
80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor honored at Point Park
Pearl Harbor anniversary honored at Point Park