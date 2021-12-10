Advertisement

Ladea Waderker signs with The University of Mount Union

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Ladea Waderker officially signed with The University of Mount Union on Friday afternoon.

She will be swapping out the blue and white for purple and white as she goes from the Warren Warriors to the Mount Union Purple Raiders.

Ladea is pursuing nursing at the next level while continuing her softball career at the next level.

