Local entrepreneur receives award from the Small Business Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Mike Williams, president of the technology company iTech, recently received the “Emerging Leaders Award” from the US Small Business Association. But, he’s hardly “emerging”-he’s been in business for 20 years.

“All things technology we are supporting for our clients anywhere from print, security systems, and IT,” Williams said.

“I feel that Parkersburg lacks the technology resources to help us kind of move to that next level. A lot of people say, I have to go to Columbus or Pittsburgh because no one locally can be able to do that so there’s a void in the area for that and we are typing to fill that void.”

Williams started iTech back in 2001when he was the only employee. Now, his company has 30 employees. Williams says he prides himself on not only receiving the award from the SBA but for supporting his employees.

“I want you to feel like you own the business. You make decisions. We may have a discussion about that decision, but at the same time, I want you to take ownership. If you owned the business, is this the way you would have handled this situation?”

Williams is also trying to support downtown PKB by buying, restoring, and working in a historic building downtown.

“Three years ago there was everything open downtown. Over the last three years, it’s been tough. And sometimes organizations to make an investment to come downtown because we don’t want our downtown to die,” Williams said.

Williams said the building was built in 1896 and was at one point a theater before it became the Parkersburg Office Supply Building. Williams said he decided to keep the old Parkersburg Office Supply signs on the building as a way to preserve the building’s history.

And while he’s preserving history, he’s looking to the future.

“We have about almost 30 people that are working out of this building I expect us to be around 50 employees and hopefully double our revenue in the next two to three years.”

