Marietta College students win national media competition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This week, a group of Marietta College students are celebrating more than just the end of finals...

Nine students from the Media Production II class won big at a national competition put on by the National Electronic Media Association.

The group project took first place in the “Video Public Affairs, Magazine, or Documentary Program” category.

One student, Samantha Rubadue also took first place in the “Video Feature” category and in the “Podcast” category.

Professor Marilee Morrow says that the students were met with stiff competition.

“It feels as if you are at a true Oscars... or Golden Globes...” says Morrow, describing National Electronic Media Association conventions. “You feel like you’re at a true professional production competition because the quality of the submissions (is) really very good. And so, for our students to be even a finalist... that’s a big deal, but to win that first place... humongous deal.>

Morrow says COVID restrictions forced her students to think outside the box and outside the studio, where they were no longer allowed to meet as a full group.

The group video was a piece with topics ranging from sports teams to fraternities, and student life.

Morrow says they’re already looking forward to next year’s national convention in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.