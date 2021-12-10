Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce names businesses of the year

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce held its virtual awards presentation Thursday.

The Watering Can Art Studio won New Business of the Year.

The Parkersburg Area Jaycees won the award for Community Involvement.

The Business Person of the Year is JIm Oppe from Piggly Wiggly.

The Young Business Leader of the Year is Madeson Witkosky-Barr from Scots Landscaping.

The Non-Profit of the Year is the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The Small Business of the Year is Crown Florals & Gifts.

The Curb Appeal/Property Improvement Award has two winners.

Downtown PKB- Downtown Enhancement Projects and the Parkersburg Country Club won.

Here is a link to the presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWDnmITOZ7c

