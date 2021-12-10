Muzzleloader deer season opens Monday in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s muzzleloader deer hunting season opens Dec. 13, and hunters who want to harvest an additional deer are reminded by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to buy their RM or RRM stamp before the season starts.

“The muzzleloader season offers a chance to pursue whitetails with a firearm when fewer hunters are hitting the woods compared to the traditional buck firearms season,” said Holly Morris, a WVDNR assistant district wildlife biologist. “Also, there is an increased likelihood of hunting in the snow during muzzleloader season.”

During the muzzleloader season, hunters may harvest one deer on their base license and one additional deer if they purchase a Class RM or Class RRM stamp before the season starts, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The release says RM is the stamp designated for residents and RRM is the stamp designated for nonresidents. Non-resident hunters also need to purchase a muzzleloader deer hunting stamp.

Hunters who need to register their DNR ID number, buy a license, or electronically check game, should visit WVhunt.com, according to the release.

The following are muzzleloader deer season rules and regulations, all courtesy of the Division of Natural Resources:

During the season, antlered deer are legal in all counties that have a buck firearms season, and deer of either sex are legal in all counties or parts thereof that have an antlerless season. Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties are closed to all firearms deer hunting, including the muzzleloader deer season.

There are 10 counties or parts thereof that require hunters to take an antlerless deer within the county, which may be taken during any regular deer season open to antlerless deer hunting, before killing a second antlered deer within the county.

No more than three antlered bucks can be harvested during the regular deer seasons and the Mountaineer Heritage Season combined. All hunters afield during this week are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange.

Hunters cannot substitute a bow or crossbow for a muzzleloader; however, concurrent archery hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season and is subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is also legal.

For more information about the muzzleloader deer season and other hunting opportunities in West Virginia, the DNR said hunters should read the 2021-22 West Virginia Hunting Regulations Summary, available here.

