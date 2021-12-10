Obituary: Burke, Bradford Charles “Brad”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Bradford Charles (Brad) Burke, 65, of Marietta passed away on Thursday (December 9th) at his home. He was born in Marietta on September 26, 1956, the son of John Charles and Lillian Elizabeth Burke.

He graduated in 1975 from Marietta High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. He retired from Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2020.Brad loved sports. He was an avid life-long fan of the Marietta Tigers, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds, the Cleveland Browns (yes, he was a patient man) and the Cleveland Indians. He shared that love of sports by coaching football, basketball, and track for many years.

Brad is survived by his wife, Sandy and four daughters: Crystal Burke, Danielle (Eldon) Pierce, Summer Burke and Katie (Andy) Costaras and grandchildren Jermaine (Marisa) Burke, Aysia Burke, Tiana Kimbrough, Jaylyn Wright and Georgia Costaras and a special sister, Debbie Payton Barnett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Teresa and special brother, Larry Payton. Brad requested cremation and his ashes will be interred at Rainbow Cemetery.

Brad loved his extended family and many friends. A celebration of Brad’s life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.