Obituary: Burke, Juanita Anderson

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Juanita Anderson Burke, 96 of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021.

She was born February 16, 1925 in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Joe W. and Edna Mae Nicholson Anderson.

During her senior year and after graduating Parkersburg High School, she worked at Sears as a Display and Advertising Manager.

She then went to Charleston and became a Long Distance Operator for the C & P Telephone Co. Here she met and married her husband, Edward U. Burke. After a good life of 44 years together, he passed away in 1987.

In 1957, they moved to Parkersburg where she became a Girl Scout Leader for 21 years; Pres. Of Edgelawn Elementary School PTA; Board of Director 4-H and Wood Count Fair; Adult Class Teacher, Youth Leader, and Pres. Of the Women’s Society Edgelawn UM Church; member of the West Virginia Artist and Craftsmens Guilt; Pres. Of West Augusta Historical and Genealogical Society; Researcher of family history and helped compile the Taylor Publishing Company History of Wood County, WV, 1980; Member of Blennerhassett Chapter DAR and Centennial Chapter DAP; Counsellor for Care Line, Inc. and Lifetime member VFW and DAV; Volunteer for Blennerhassett Museum and Docent for Henderson Hall; Member of Appalachian Indians of WV; Assoc. Lifetime member Telephone Pioneers.

She is survived by six lovely daughters, Gloria Dellinger; Sue (Jack) Simmons, Betty (Ray) Hickman, Sharon Carder, Cindy (Tom) Buckley, Carol (Ed) Tracewell; fourteen grandchildren, Christopher (Christina) Dellinger, Steve Dellinger, Reg (Jen) Maxson, Beverly Chevrount, Tamera (Jerry) Eplin, Valerie (Brian) Smith, Brian (Kristy) Carder, Michael Carder, Kevin Carder, Leah (Tony) Martino, Mindy (Joe) Walton, Julie (Kevin) Lebo, Kady (Charles) Bowman, Chelsea (John) Benson; thirty seven grand grandchildren; and fourteen great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Candace Gant; a brother, Eugene Anderson; an infant sister, Minnie; a sister, Evelyn McGraw; two step sisters and two step brothers, Becky Wolfingbarger, Susie O’dell, Henry Cline, and Robert Cline.

The family would like to give a special “thank you” to CCMH staff, especially the nurses of 3 North, and the Hospice staff.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday December 15, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Richard Phillips officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Burke family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.