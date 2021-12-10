Obituary: Farrah Jr., Michael

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Farrah Jr. 89 of Parkersburg passed away December 9, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Butler, PA. the son of the late Michael and Mildred Joseph Farrah Sr.

Big Mike was an amazing man. He loved his family more than anything in the world. He loved watching sports and he loved attending ball games and wrestling matches in support of his children and grandchildren. He was the owner/operator of several clubs here locally. He also enjoyed going to the family farm and throwing many cookouts and hosting a wide variety of hunter and fishermen over the years. He was very well known for throwing one of the city’s largest Christmas parties in Parkersburg and never excluded anyone no matter who they were. He was a lover of people and he taught his family how to love. Big Mike Farrah was larger than life and his legacy will live on forever and ever. The city of Parkersburg lost an old school legend today . He is gone but never forgotten.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Walters (Rick) of Parkersburg, Bill Farrah (Karen) of Parkersburg, Don Farrah (Dianne) of Williamstown and Tom Farrah (Kim) of Parkersburg. 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. One sister, Marcella Harris of Parkersburg.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie Farrah. His sons, Michael Farrah III and Gary Perkins; his siblings, Dorothy Farrah Thomas, Lillian Farrah Thomas and Samuel Farrah.

Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday at 11:00am at the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Steve Vallelonga as Celebrant. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with a Christian Wake service at 7:45. Entombment will be in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

