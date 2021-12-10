Obituary: Ferrell, Lawrence Densel

BEARSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lawrence Densel Ferrell, 78, of Bearsville, WV died Dec. 9, 2021 at Sistersville General Hospital.

He was born Feb. 27, 1943 at Bearsville, WV (Tyler Co.) the son of the late Densel Ferrell and Mildred Naomi McDougal Baker.

Lawrence was retired from the US Navy with 21 years of service, having served in Vietnam. He then became a self-employed truck driver. He was a member of the WV Farm Bureau, American Legion Post #200, Charleston, and life member of NRA. He enjoyed working crossword puzzles, NASCAR, Monster Trucks and motorcycles.

He is survived by one son, Sean Ferrell (Hattie) of Elizabeth City, NC; sister, Angela Ferrell of Bearsville, WV; brother, Allen Ferrell (Loranna) of Bearsville and sister-in-law, Connie Ferrell of Bearsville.

He was preceded in death by sister, Linda Cole; brother, Preston Ferrell; infant sister, Carolyn Ferrell and his son’s mother, Gail Walden.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV from 5-7 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

