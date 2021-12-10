Obituary: Mealey, Dale Edwin

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dale Edwin Mealey, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by his family, along with the compassionate care of Amedisys Hospice.

He was born March 14, 1933 in Falls Mills, Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Clyde Mealey. He was raised by his loving maternal grandmother, the late Bessie Taylor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Emma “Jean” Pritt Mealey; son, Roger Mealey of Braselton, GA; daughter, Beth Mealey Riel, of Parkersburg, WV; granddaughters, Kiala Riel of Columbus, OH; Chesney Anthony of Parkersburg WV; Amber (Scott) Schneider of St. Clairsville, OH; grandson, Aric (Tina) Mealey of St Clairsville, OH; great-granddaughter Desiree Schneider of St Clairsville, OH; great-grandson Cayce Schneider of St Clairsville, OH; sister Shirley (Dick) Blair of Alto, Michigan; brother Thomas Mealey of New Castle, Delaware; brother Russell “Junior” Mealey Jr of Wilmington, Delaware; sister Mary Ann McMahon of Kalamazoo, Michigan; and special cousins, David Taylor of Lebanon, OH; and John (Kim) Taylor of Austin, TX.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Mealey; grandparents Walter and Bessie Taylor; special uncle and aunt, Harold and Grace Taylor; sister Pearl Mealey Guerin; brother Willard “Bill” Mealey; and brother Robert “Bob” Mealey.

Dale was a carpenter by trade, retiring from Ed Lemley Construction after many years, and spent evenings and weekends working on his own for many local doctors and prominent business people. He loved fishing in his younger days, traveling to Canada several times on fishing trips. He also loved camping and met some of his best life-long friends camping throughout the years. He was always known to build the best campfires. Dale also had a love for restoring antique cars and attending local car shows. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell everyone.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13th, at 11:00am at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Elder Richard “Dick” Blair officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 12th, 2:00-4:00pm at the funeral home.

There will be no burial, as in keeping with Dale’s wishes, he will be cremated after services, with interment at a later time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

