Obituary: Nester, Joan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joan Nester of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Dec. 9, 2021. The youngest of 7 children, she was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Lulu Young Ladd, by her husband William Nester, and five siblings Donald, Marjorie, Angie, Glen and Rose.

One of the founding members of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church in Elizabeth, WV., Mrs. Nester was a devout Catholic and embodied the same love, kindness, compassion and patience that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ does.

She was a dedicated homemaker taking great joy in her children and grandchildren and took meticulous care of the farm. Her family members say there is no way to put into words how special she was or how much she loved them and made each one of them feel treasured. Taking care of her family was her mission in life and she did it with grace and love. There was never a time that they did not know just how very much she loved them. She gave them the things that money can never buy: a special cake on a birthday, long conversations over fresh-brewed coffee, phone calls to check in, smiles on rainy days to brighten an otherwise dreary day.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren: Jodee (DJ Burdette) Nester and children Trenton Burdette, Benjamin Burdette, JayeLynne Burdette of and Audreyanna Burdette of Elizabeth; William “Billy” (Angela) Nester and children Mackenzie Nester, Abigail Nester, Emylene Nester of Elizabeth; Clayton (Kallie) Dixon of Parkersburg, Hannah (Zack) Blansett of Elizabeth, Alana Dixon of Elizabeth, and Fisher, her little man of Elizabeth; her sister Ellen Stout of Bagley, Minnesota and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with the Virgil for the Deceased (or Rosary) at 6:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Ronald Prechtl at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church at 11 am. The Rite of Committal and burial will be held at K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth, WV.

The family would like to express their gratitude ACU department at Camden Clark Medical Center for the excellent care, with particular thanks to two nurses Anna and Melissa for their compassionate care given to Joan. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

