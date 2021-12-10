Obituary: Schweitzer, Jerry Albert

WHIPPLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Jerry Albert Schweitzer, 89, of Whipple, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on February 12, 1932, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Frank and Hazel Wallace Schweitzer.

Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from CCC Highway as a Teamster. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with his dog, Duke. He spent his final years surrounded by his loving son Todd and his family in Whipple, OH.

Jerry is survived by two sons, Todd Schweitzer (Pam) and Terry Schweitzer; five grandchildren, Mallory Schweitzer (Zach Pickens), T.J. Schweitzer (Kalie); Jason Schweitzer (Kayleen), Jeff Schweitzer (Jessica) and Jennifer Schweitzer (Jon); six great grandchildren, Chloe, Emlyn, Kinsley, Brooks, Juliana and Lillian.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; two sons, David and Tom Schweitzer and a sister, Joy Krissinger.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation will be observed with no services.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

