Obituary: Wright, Charles Monroe

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles M. Wright, 88, of Belleville, WV passed away December 9, 2021 at his home.

He was born September 22, 1933 in Murraysville, WV, a son of the late Charles Albert and Vada Ocille Flinn Wright.

Charles worked and retired as a carrier for USPS. He was a member of the Pond Creek Volunteer Fire Department since 1973, a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church and frequent visitor of Belleville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorna Wright; son, Dan (Cheryl) Taylor; daughter, Terri (Jason) Fleak; grandchildren, Justin (Stacy) Taylor, Jesse (Andrea) Taylor, Cheyanne Fleak, Abrianna Fleak and Addy Fleak; and several nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bill Wright and Lorraine Wadsworth.

Special thanks to Housecalls Hospice and Homehealth.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Ford Cemetery 558 Little Pond Creek Road, Belleville, WV. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street South Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

